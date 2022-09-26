Yvonne Lim celebrates birthday without kids, gets surprise from Taiwan friends like Vivian Hsu, Alyssa Chia

For the first time since becoming a mother, Yvonne Lim is celebrating her birthday without her kids. That doesn't mean she's lonely or there's a lack of love though.

In an Instagram post today (Sept 26), the local actress, who turns 46 in a few days, shared snaps from a surprise birthday celebration planned by her Taiwanese husband Alex Tien, former member of Taiwanese boyband B.A.D.

In attendance were local actors such as Zoe Tay, Aileen Tan, Phyllis Quek, Angela Ang, Carole Lin, Yao Wenlong, Dennis Chew, Elvin Ng, Romeo Tan, Edwin Goh and Kiki Lim.

Alex even gathered her friends from Taiwan in a virtual party and they could be seen in the photo that Yvonne shared in her post. The online party-goers included stars Vivian Hsu, Alyssa Chia and former Mediacorp actor Jeff Wang, who's now based in Taiwan.

Yvonne wrote: "I am at a lost for words… Touched and humbled… Thank you so much everyone for taking the time…Love you all!!"

She also thanked her husband for putting it together as he knew that she had not celebrated her birthday with her good friends "in a long time".

"This is the first time I'm celebrating my birthday without the kids and I'm touched that everyone specially set aside time to celebrate it with me," she added.

Yvonne Lim with some local actors celebrating her birthday. PHOTO: Instagram/Yvonne Lim

Yvonne has been based in Taiwan since 2015 but she is currently back in Singapore to act in the local drama Strike Gold, which explains why Alex organised a virtual gathering for her friends. And that's not the only birthday surprise she got.

About four days ago, Yvonne posted about her celebrity friends — comprising Hong Huifang, Chen Hanwei, Zheng Geping, Angela Ang, Tay Ying, Calvert Tay, Carole Lin, Phyllis Quek, Andie Chen and Sora Ma — who got together for a surprise birthday celebration for her.

She shared videos and photos from the gathering and confessed that she had "almost forgot that it was my birthday".

"Wasn't expecting this… Thank you my lovely friends for this birthday surprise," she wrote.

Guess it's our turn to wish this ageless actress a happy birthday.

