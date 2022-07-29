Yvonne Lim wears flashy colours, acts crazy in new drama

Yvonne Lim's flamboyant clothes certainly put the 'striking' in her new drama series Strike Gold.

An Instagram post by The Celebrity Agency today (July 29) revealed Yvonne's wardrobe for her character, from a casual, comfortable outfit to one that would definitely get any clown's approval.

The 45-year-old expressed deep interest in the new drama, speaking to 8World in an interview: "As soon as I received the script, I could hardly wait and instantly read everything there was to know about each character."

In Strike Gold, Yvonne plays Lisa Fang, a guileless woman who really wants to start her own business but met failure multiple times.

Not only that, Lisa is also betrayed by her scheming boyfriend whom she thought was her true love, and is left with an incredible debt that has loan sharks hounding her

Taking refuge in an HDB rental flat with her boyfriend's son Joshua (played by Benjamin Tan), Lisa disguises herself by acting crazy.

"To me, this will be a challenge. How will I act like I'm pretending to be crazy? How do I make Lisa realistic?"

But inspiration for her character may be close to home, as Yvonne jokingly said to 8World: "My husband is really good at pretending to be completely unhinged; there are times he's really not normal!"

Yvonne explained that sometimes, her Taiwanese husband, 42-year-old Alex Tien, has to be a little over-the-top when he's playing with their two kids in order to match their energy.

"As the mother, I have to be stricter," Yvonne said. "There are times when they really let loose and go too far, so I'll have to be there to reel them in."

Yvonne, who moved to Taiwan in 2015, returned to Singapore earlier this month with her family and Strike Gold will be her first drama after three years away from showbiz.

"Before returning to Singapore, I was a little worried and nervous," she said. "I was even worried that I would get lost when driving to the company, or that I would get lost in the office compound."

"My friends have been comforting me saying that once I get started, everything will come back to me. And now, everything is gradually returning to normal."

Yvonne isn't the only Mediacorp celebrity to be blindsided by unfamiliarity after being away from Singapore showbiz for so long.

Veteran actor Yao Wenlong also said in an interview with AsiaOne that he got lost when he first came back to act in a Mediacorp drama after spending approximately two years in Malaysia due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Said the 51-year-old: "I even called my manager and asked, 'Hey, where's the lift in this place, how do I go up? I forgot how to!''"

READ ALSO: 'We acted until we were exhausted': Xiang Yun's new drama character has schizophrenia and dementia

khooyihang@asiaone.com