Yvonne Lim back in Singapore to film first drama in 3 years

She's back and taking aim at acting again, already raring to go.

In an Instagram post today (July 6), Yvonne Lim revealed that she has returned to Singapore with her family in tow.

The post included a video of the 45-year-old actress and her children — her son Alex Junior, seven, and daughter Alexa, five — as they played near the Merlion at Marina Bay.

The trio exclaimed to the camera: "We are back!"

Yvonne, who married ex-Taiwanese boy band member Alex Tien in September 2014, has been based in Taiwan since to take care of her family and last returned to Singapore in August last year.

While her fans would be glad to hear of Yvonne's return to Singapore, the Mediacorp actress also shared a little more about her objectives here.

Yvonne wrote: "Yes to yummy local food, yes to NDP 2022 on homeland, yes to meeting my friends and family and yes to my passion… Drama!"

Adding "#newdrama" to her post, Yvonne implied that she is here to participate in a new drama series — details of which are still unknown.

Yvonne told 8World in an interview that she and her family arrived in Singapore on July 4 and she will complete filming her scenes by end October or the start of November. Her husband and children will return to Taiwan before her.

"It's the summer vacation in Taipei right now, so the children could come with us," Yvonne said. "They will have to go back in the middle or at the end of August."

She also added that Alex is working remotely from Singapore at the moment.

Yvonne declined to reveal more information about the drama and expressed her hope to finish the project on time and return to her children.

"This will be the first time that I have been separated from my children for such a long time… I can't fly freely between the two places because of the epidemic," she shared.

Although her last local drama was in 2019, she has remained one of the more popular actresses in Singapore.

In Star Awards 2021, Yvonne won a spot as one of the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes — her eighth trophy. In April this year, she again snagged the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award.

One more trophy is all she needs to be eligible for the Star Awards' All-Time Favourite Artiste honour.

In April, Yvonne expressed her thanks on Instagram for winning the award, also explaining why she could not return to Singapore.

Saying that she missed her work and acting, Yvonne said she had "commitment to [her] family as a mother of two young kids", adding that Covid-19 had also thrown a spanner into her acting plans.

"The pandemic has made it difficult for me to leave my family in Taipei and come back for projects," Yvonne said. "Having a constant presence on my Instagram is the only way I can feel connected to everyone."

The last time she returned to Singapore, she was moved to tears.

Exclaiming in Mandarin in another Instagram post, Yvonne said: "We're home! I'm getting emotional all of a sudden, I don't know why."

"I really feel like crying … I'm getting emotional because I'm finally home."

AsiaOne has contacted Mediacorp for more details on the drama.

