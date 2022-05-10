First trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water finally drops

The trailer many fans have been waiting for is finally here. Disney has released the first trailer to Avatar: The Way of Water and boy, was it worth the wait.

The trailer starts with the main character Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) riding a mountain banshee towards a new location surrounded by azure blue water. Viewers are later shown a new character swimming and are treated to more breathtaking scenes of the Na'vi underwater.

Accompanying the stunning underwater visuals, are also scenes of the Na'vi suiting up in military wear — suggesting that they're for some sort of war. The trailer ends with a voiceover from Jake, "I know one thing, wherever we go, this family is our fortress."

The long-delayed sequel to Avatar by James Cameron first revealed its official title at CinemaCon 22. At the event, director James Cameron promised giant technological leaps forward from the original.

"We set out once again to push the limits of what cinema can do," said Cameron.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Avatar

The official synopsis of Avatar: The Way of Water reads:

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

Avatar: The Way of Water will be directed by Cameron. The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet. The movie is set to premiere on Dec 15, 2022.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Avatar

This article was first published in Geek Culture.