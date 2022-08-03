The Flash finally hits the brakes with season 9 finale

The Fastest Man Alive will finally be reaching the end of his road, as The Flash is ending its long run on The CW with a ninth season.

The final season of the beloved DC series is set to debut on 2023, with production scheduled to begin sometime in September this year. It'll consist of 13 episodes.

With this, the series is now the last survivor of the Arrowverse - an apt conclusion of affairs, considering how it was the first to spawn from the success of 2011's Arrow and officially transform it into a small-screen DC Universe.

It has also remained consistently popular throughout its run, and ended Season 8 as one of The CW's the most-watched shows. Superman & Lois, Stargirl, and the upcoming Gotham Knights series are the only remaining DC titles on the network.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humour, and spectacle," said series executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race.

So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honour the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

The Flash is the latest legacy show at the CW to meet its end in recent months, following the cancellation of other series like Naomi, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow. It is developed by Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, and Andrew Kreisberg, and features Grant Gustin as the titular speedster.

The cast for Season 8 included Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight.

A solo movie starring Ezra Miller is also scheduled to release on June 23, 2023, but the actor's future remains uncertain after he was arrested twice for assault in Hawaii.

