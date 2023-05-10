Forever love? David Tao and Wang Leehom's ironic duet at wedding sets tongues wagging

When singers don't practise what they sing, people notice.

In a Facebook video post by Taiwanese celebrity Blackie Chen on May 9, singer-songwriters David Tao and Wang Leehom can be seen singing Leehom's classic pop song Forever Love at a wedding celebration.



David's face was red and he appeared drunk. Towards the end of the performance, Leehom, 46, gave David, 53, a peck on the cheek.

Commenters noticed that veteran host Kang Kang seemed uncomfortable as he watched the performance from the side of the stage.

Some netizens were uncomfortable too, questioning the choice of performers among other things.

One user said: "Both of them had poor marital relations… are they sure they are bestowing blessings [upon the newlyweds]?"

"Looking at both jerks, I want to puke," another person did not mince their words.

Others had an issue with the song choice.

"It's ironic that they are singing Forever Love," a user observed.

Another suggested: "Some people say this song is actually called Expired Love."

Some even went to the extent of questioning their singing prowess.

"So daring to invite these two to the wedding dinner to give their blessings. I hope the newlyweds won't be like them. Their marriages were messy, and their singing is messy too," one observed.

For those who might have missed the irony, Leehom and David did not have the happiest marriages.

Leehom and Li Jinglei married in November 2013 but announced their divorce in December 2021. Subsequently, Jinglei posted on social media about his alleged extramarital affairs and his reputation was dragged through the mud. They have three children together, namely Jiali, eight, Jiana, six, and Jiayao, four.

Leehom announced that he was making a comeback this year, less than two years after the scandal. On Jan 28, he held his first concert in more than a year at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.

David and his wife Penny Chiang has been married since August 2014. However, he admitted cheating on her with Chinese artiste manager Yang Ziqing in 2015. David and Penny had their first son, nicknamed Bonbon, in February 2019.

