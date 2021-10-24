Former actress Yvonne Lim and family in full PPE for flight back to Taipei

SINGAPORE - Former Mediacorp actress Yvonne Lim and her family, including two young children, wore full protective gear for their flight back to Taipei, where they are based.

Yvonne, 45, and her husband, former boy band B.A.D member Alex Tien, 41, as well as their son AJ, six, and daughter Alexa, four, had been in Singapore for two months for a holiday.

She posted a series of photos as they departed from Changi Airport on Friday (Oct 22), with the four of them in white personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, including visors for the face and masks.

"Once again we are fully geared up for our trip back to Taiwan," she wrote, adding that it was time for her businessman husband to return to work and the kids to go back to school after attending online classes for about two months.

Yvonne had been posting photos over the past two months of her catching up with her celebrity pals, such as Hong Huifang, Zheng Geping, Dennis Chew, Chen Hanwei and Huang Biren.

"Honestly it really feels great to be back home where I am most comfortable, I will definitely be missing my dear ones, friends and food so much."

They are currently serving a 14-day quarantine in a hotel, which will be followed by seven days of home quarantine, and have already received thoughtful gifts from Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu.

Yvonne posted on Instagram Stories on Saturday that Vivian, 46, had sent over a range of tonics, including Lao Xie Zhen chicken essence, which Vivian endorses.

Vivian also delivered a bouquet of flowers with the message: "Miss you guys so much. Have a good rest. Waiting for you."

