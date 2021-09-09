Former BFFs Rebecca Lim, Desmond Tan in talks to star in zombie movie Chungking Mansions with global cast

With Tony Leung Chiu-wai being the next big Asian star breaking into Hollywood (yes, Shang-Chi was his Hollywood debut) perhaps it's time to look at whether local stars can do the same.

Already, Crazy Rich Asians provided opportunities for local artistes to shine — like Tan Kheng Hua, Pierre Png, and Koh Chieng Mun — in supporting roles and cameos.

And it seems like Mediacorp artistes Rebecca Lim and Desmond Tan might be the next to ascend to the global stage.

An exclusive report by Deadline states that the two are in talks to join the Hong Kong zombie film Chungking Mansions. Other potential cast members include Japanese action star Rina Takeda, Korean actress-model Go Joon-hee, and Hong Kong actress Wiyona Yeung.

The film is about a disparate group of people from across the globe who have to climb the iconic building in the middle of a zombie outbreak in Hong Kong.

The lead character is an American who is trying to save his wife and child who are trapped in the building, and the actor for this role hasn't been revealed.

According to the report, the action-thriller flick will primarily be in English but will feature various languages — like Japanese, Cantonese and Korean — to reflect the multi-cultural nature of the production and the building.

The role that Desmond, 35, is in consideration for is that of a hustler helping an American locate his family, while Rebecca, 34, is in talks to play a blademaster and right-hand woman of the person behind the outbreak.

Not going to lie, seems like Rebecca might be kicking some butt in this film.

Though the former BFFs might be in the same film, it's unclear whether they'll share any scenes.

Local fans and audiences would be familiar with their 'falling out' in 2015, which would go on to be one of the biggest mysteries in local showbiz until Desmond shed some light last September in a talkshow.

It was a misunderstanding between the two celebrities, he said, and he didn't realise he had done something wrong.

When asked about it, Rebecca told AsiaOne last year that she didn't watch the interview and didn't want to jump to conclusions.

She said: "The only thing I can say is, I'm not someone who draws a very clear line. I'm actually a very forgiving person. Once the trust is broken, it's difficult for me to mend the trust. I'm also someone who really believes that action speaks louder than words."

ALSO READ: Young Hong Kong actors deny getting arrested for having sex with 14-year-old girl

bryanlim@asiaone.com