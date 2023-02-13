Former Disney Channel star now sells racy pictures to gay men on OnlyFans

Dan Benson "doesn't question" why his OnlyFans followers are "mostly gay men."

The 35-year-old actor is best known for playing Zeke Beakerman on the Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place alongside Selena Gomez in the late 2000s and has been in a relationship with co-star Jennifer Stone since 2009 but now sells racy pictures on the adults-only subscription service and enjoys being able to lean into gay culture with his platform.

He said: "I try to make content that lots of different kinds of people could enjoy, but the reality is, the significant portion of my followers are gay men. I don't know what it is about me, in particular, but I don't question it.

"I'm comfortable with my sexuality. I have a ton of gay friends, I've been immersed in the culture for a long time, so [the attraction] never bothered me, the way it might other straight men in that way. I lean into it."

Dan — who also made appearances on a number of other teen sitcoms such as Zoey 101 and Phil of the Future but has not acted on screen since starring in sci-fi movie Killing Diaz in 2018 — went on to add that he has such a "profound respect" for the gay community and feels confident about the way in which his career is now going.

He told E! News: "I have such a profound respect and admiration for the gay community and I'm working really hard at being an advocate for gay rights, trans rights. Those are the kinds of things that make it so I feel really good about the direction I'm going. I want to take that momentum and direct it toward fighting for the causes and communities that need outspoken supporters."

