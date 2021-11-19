Former MTV VJ Denise Keller is welcoming a baby

Former MTV VJ Denise Keller, who is now a yoga instructor as well as producer and entrepreneur has announced that she's welcoming a bundle of joy, and is currently 18 weeks pregnant.

In a post on Instagram, the 39-year-old revealed her baby bump while dressed in an embroidered floral dress.

"Life," she captioned. "Just when you think you know love, something little comes along that reminds you just how big it really is."

She's married to Robert Gaxiola, 51, director of creative and content of digital content studio Something Else. The pair, who met as friends, tied the knot with a beautiful wedding in Bali in 2016.

Together they also set up content production house, KellerMedia, of which Denise is a producer and director. Congrats!

