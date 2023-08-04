Former pop star Stella Ng professes love for new beau in Instagram post

Former singer Stella Ng has gone Instagram official with her partner.

The 42-year-old Singaporean posted two photos on her Instagram profile on July 29, celebrating the birthday of her beau, known as Jon, who has turned 50.

She wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday to my love. Thank you for loving me the way I am and just being such a wonderful partner! I love living life with you".

While he has appeared in her posts before, this is believed to be the first time that she announced their relationship.

According to a report by Taiwanese publication Mirror Media in November last year, Stella met Jon, who is believed to be British, through a dating app.

Jon reportedly works in the pharmaceutical industry and has a pair of twins from a previous marriage.

Stella and Jon have also reportedly met each other's parents.

Based on a report by Taiwan media Setn yesterday (Aug 3), the pair have been dating for more than three years and have plans of marrying.

Stella divorced her husband, Canadian businessman Armstrong Yeh in 2020 after nine years of marriage. They have one child, Ashton, who is 11 this year.

In an interview with AsiaOne in September 2020, Stella said that she had returned to Singapore with Ashton and planned to be here for at least two years when she realised that Covid-19 was going to be around for a while.

She also told us then that she would convert Ashton's nationality to Singaporean and she was looking to place him in a local school.

On April 15, Stella announced in an Instagram post that Ashton has moved to Tokyo to live with his father for the next few years and would be attending an international school there.

She wrote in the post then: "As much as it rips my heart to be away from him, I am happy that he gets to spend time with his dad. For 10 years, I have had the most precious gift of time with him.

"I hope I have raised him with integrity, honesty and most of all, to be a kind, gracious person. Ashton, wherever you are, you will always have my unconditional love and support, near or far, I will always be here for you."

