'I have to face it sooner or later': Taiwan police summon Nono at his home for interrogation on sexual assault accusations

Taiwanese comedian-host Nono was summoned by police to the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office for interrogation today (Aug 2) regarding accusations of sexual assault and harrassment.

Based on a report by Taiwanese publication Liberty Times today, the 52-year-old was alone at home when police arrived at his residence in Neihu District this morning.

He reportedly had a calm expression when he saw the police officers and said: "I have to face it sooner or later".

The Taiwanese police reportedly seized Nono's computer and communication devices from his home before he was taken to the prosecutor's office for interrogation.

At least 30 women had been sexually harassed

On June 20, internet celebrity Anissa (also known as Little Red Teacher) took to her Facebook and Instagram profiles and wrote about a "Brother N" — presumed to be Nono — who sexually assaulted her when she sought help from him after nearly being molested by the manager of a baseball player.

She claimed that Brother N slid his hands into her underwear and forced a kiss on her. He later drove her to a park claiming to want to take a stroll with her and touched her inappropriately again.

Anissa had also encouraged other victims of Brother N to DM her. In response to these accusations then, Nono released statements through his manager that he had "no recollection" of the matter.

Anissa then called for a press conference on June 21 and revealed Nono's wrongdoings. One of the victims was allegedly 15 years old at the time that she was sexually violated.

On the same day after the press conference, Nono made a Facebook post announcing that he would be stopping his activities in the entertainment industry to "reflect deeply".

In a Facebook post on July 18, Anissa posted a screenshot of a conversation that she had with someone allegedly from a Taiwanese triad, claiming that if she "dared to sue Nono, someone will 'settle' her".

She also wrote in her post then: "During this period, any harm to my life or body is not of my own will, and if an accident happens, I hope the police will look into it."

For the past 41 days, Nono has disappeared from the limelight while more women spoke about their experiences with him through Anissa. According to a report by Taiwanese publication Setn today, it is believed that there are at least 30 women who had been sexually assaulted or harassed by Nono over the past 20 years.

'Scumbag'

Nono, dressed in a white polo shirt, black pants and a blue mask, arrived at the prosecutor's office in a black van at around 1pm today. As he was escorted by three police officers into the building, he was mobbed by the media and members of the public who had waited outside.

He placed his palms together as he moved through the crowd, with some reporters shouting their questions at him: "Do you think that you are wronged?", "Are you going to apologise?", "Did you threaten Anissa?" and "Do you have anything to say to the victims?"

Inside the building, a man was heard shouting at Nono, calling him a "scumbag".

The crowd of reporters and camera crew in the prosecutor's office also almost caused a stampede as they were trying to get the best shot of Nono and hopefully, his response to media questions.

However, Nono remained silent throughout as he ascended the stairs in the building with the police officers.

A woman, dressed in white shirt and pants, entered the building shortly after with a white envelope. She did not respond to reporters when they asked if she is Nono's relative and whether she was sent by Nono's wife, singer Angel Chu, 37, to pay his bail.

According to Taiwanese media Setn's report, Nono exited the prosecutor's office less than an hour later and was escorted back to the black van. He also did not reply to reporters' questions.

Nono is reportedly out on bail of NT$500,000 (S$21,000).

