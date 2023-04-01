Former porn star Stormy Daniels' tell-all interview about Trump axed at last minute for 'security reasons'

Stormy Daniels' tell-all interview with Piers Morgan was axed at the last minute for "security reasons" — hours after an interview appeared in which she said she had been bombarded with fresh death threats.

The 44-year-old former porn star, who is at the centre of 76-year-old Trump's historic indictment, had been due to have a "bombshell" chat with Piers, 58, on his Uncensored show at 9pm on Friday (March 31).

Less than 30 minutes before she was due on air, he tweeted: "Unfortunately, Stormy Daniels has had to suddenly postpone our interview tonight due to some security issues that have arisen.

"Hope she's OK."

The broadcaster made the announcement on Twitter earlier on Friday that she was booked on his show, revealing he'd cancelled his planned holiday for something "the whole world will want to see".

Piers — a one-time outspoken supporter of Trump's — added on Twitter: "As Donald Trump becomes the first US President in history to be indicted on criminal charges, I've got the first world-exclusive interview with the woman who sparked the scandal."

An interview with Stormy had appeared earlier on Friday in The Times newspaper, in which she insisted she's not frightened of facing Donald Trump in court as nothing could be "scarier" than seeing him naked.

She also warned the legal action against the 76-year-old could ignite "death and destruction".

Opening up about the bloodthirsty death threats she has received since Trump's indictment on Thursday, she said: "The number and the intensity is the same as it was the first time around, but this time it's straight-up violent.

"The first time it was 'gold digger', 's***', 'whore', 'liar', whatever.

"And this time it's, 'I'm gonna murder you.' They're way more violent and graphic.

"I'm not afraid of him, or of the government, but it just takes one crazy supporter who thinks they're doing God's work or protecting democracy… you don't want blood in the water. It kind of encourages the sharks... it's especially scary because Trump himself is inciting violence and encouraging it."

Stormy — born Stephanie Gregory Clifford — also hailed his indictment as "monumental" and "epic", adding: "He's already gotten away with inciting a riot, and causing death and destruction.

"Whatever the outcome is, it's going to cause violence, and there's going to be injuries and death."

Trump's lawyer says the scandal-plagued businessman will not be handcuffed when he's arrested on Tuesday on what is thought to be around 30 charges — but could face fingerprinting and a mugshot.

Stormy claims she had a fling with Trump in 2006, but he denies they had an affair and has called it a "witch hunt",

He has admitted directing his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, 56, to pay Daniels $130,000 for her silence.

Cohen told a federal court in Manhattan Trump directed him to make the payments, and was eventually sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges stemming from his part in the payments.