Former TVB actress Kristal Tin undergoes surgery for lung cancer

Singer and former TVB actress Kristal Tin has revealed that she'd undergone surgery after being diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (Dec 3), the 47-year-old shared photos of herself on a hospital bed and stated that she was recently diagnosed with "extremely early-stage" lung adenocarcinoma.

Kristal said her husband, actor Chapman To, was "very anxious" when he found out about the diagnosis.

Besides scouring the internet for information, Kristal added that Chapman had also consulted with several doctors both in Taiwan, where the couple now reside, as well as in Hong Kong.

"From the clinic appointments to arranging my admission for surgery, Mr To (Chapman) was very detailed in asking questions," wrote Kristal, who also praised her doctor and medical staff at the Taiwan hospital for their patience in answering his queries, and for their clear explanations.

This could probably explain why Kristal was able to remain calm right up till the time came for her procedure.

"Before I went into the operating theatre, the anaesthetist asked me, "Is this really your first surgery?'

"I said, 'Yes,' and she said, 'You're not nervous at all. Your heart rate is only at 66 [beats per minute],'" shared Kristal, who then joked how she badly wanted to ask the anaesthetist to measure her husband's heart rate in that moment.

Reassuring her followers that the surgery was a success, Kristal rounded off her post by writing: "This patient is doing very well, so don't worry about me!"

Her post has received messages of support from fans as well as former TVB colleagues such as Mandy Wong, Natalie Tong and Louis Cheung.

Hong Kong-born singer Denise Ho also wrote in a comment: "Take care, my friend."

Kristal, who married Chapman in 2005, had announced in January 2020 that she would not renew her TVB contract, ending her 12-year relationship with the Hong Kong broadcaster.

