'I found blood all over my body': Hong Kong former actor Wong He reveals being sexually assaulted twice in 2024

Former Hong Kong actor Wong He revealed he was sexually assaulted twice in 2024 while visiting friends in Taiwan.

The 57-year-old, who relocated there in 2021, recounted the incidents in two separate YouTube videos uploaded on May 10 and 12.

The first incident allegedly happened last July in Hsinchu county, when Wong He, best known for playing a firefighter in TVB drama Burning Flame (1998), stayed overnight at a friend's home and woke up in "pitch black darkness" feeling "suffocated".

"I was very scared and tried to get up but was held down by someone behind me. I struggled for a while before losing consciousness," Wong He recounted.

He said he didn't know how long he was out cold and woke up lying on the bedroom floor, aching all over.

When he went to the living room, he saw his friend — clad only in a pair of underwear — using his mobile phone as if nothing had happened.

Wong He added that he had bruises on his arms, legs and body, which he took photos of when he returned home.

Wong He added that he didn't report the assault because he noticed some people behaving strangely when they saw his bruises that day, which made him feel uneasy.

Wong He recounted that the second incident happened last December when he visited two friends at their home.

They had prepared red bean soup for him for supper, and he claimed he lost consciousness after eating it.

He also woke up in the middle of the night and felt he was pressed down by someone. He said he heard his two friends telling him not to move before he fainted again.

"When I woke up, I found blood all over my body and my knees were bruised," he said, adding that he had soiled the bed and found something white in his faeces.

He offered to compensate for the mattress and apologised to his friends, who acted as if nothing had happened.

Wong He said he went to the hospital to seek treatment but didn't reveal the assault. He did an X-ray and MRI and was prescribed painkillers. He returned to the hospital two days later as he was still feeling unwell and was hospitalised.

In the same month, he was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition that causes muscles to break down which could lead to kidney failure. Wong He believed the assault led to his kidney failure, which he announced in an Instagram post in January.

