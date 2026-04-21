Frank Sinatra's daughter blasts Donald Trump for his homage to late singer

Nancy Sinatra has blasted US president Donald Trump for his homage to her late father, Frank Sinatra.

The 85-year-old singer has been a vocal critic of the commander-in-chief so was thoroughly unimpressed when he shared a video of the legendary crooner singing his most famous song, My Way, on his Truth Social platform over the weekend.

A fan wrote on X: "Omg, Nancy Sinatra will not be happy about this. Trump goes against everything that Frank stood for. He was a big champion for equality and supported the Civil Rights movement."

She replied: "This is a sacrilege."

Nancy voiced her frustration that she was unable to do anything about Trump sharing the video.

This is a sacrilege. https://t.co/cPWoXiu0V6 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) April 19, 2026

Asked by a social media user if she could get it taken down, she replied: "Unfortunately no. The only people who can do something are the publishers."

She also reposted a fan's tweet that read: "Trump may love Sinatra, but Sinatra did not love Trump."

Nancy previously insisted her father — who died in 1998 aged 82 — "loathed" the former Apprentice star.

In December, she commented on a video of Ice officers confronting construction workers.

She wrote: "This is not my father's America. He would be devastated. Trump is so wrong in so many ways."

Someone then replied: "Your Dad would have loved Trump."

But Nancy hit back: "Do some homework before you make a fool of yourself. My dad loathed Trump."

A host of musicians have previously complained about Trump using their music including Johnny Marr, The Rolling Stones and the Village People, as well as the estates of the late Sinead O'Connor and Tom Petty.

Tom's widow Dana, ex-wife Jane and children Adria and Annakim previously slammed the president for playing I Won't Back Down at a campaign rally.

They said in a statement: "Tom Petty's song I Won't Back Down was used at Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Trump was in no way authorised to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind.

"Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind.

"Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together. Tom wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man and for everyone."

The family again stressed they hadn't been "complicit" in the song being played and revealed they had sent a legal notice to the president's campaign organisers ordering him not to use the music again in future.

The statement continued: "We want to make it clear that we believe everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn't stand for this.

"We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either.

"We would hate for fans that are marginalised by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage.

"Concurrently, we have issued an official cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign. Adria, Annakim, Dana and Jane Petty."

Tom died from an accidental overdose in October 2017, aged 66.

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