'Fresh out of the oven': Mayiduo announces birth of daughter

Local content producer Mayiduo is now a father of two.

In an Instagram post yesterday (Jan 16), the 31-year-old, whose real name is Kelvin Tan, announced the birth of his daughter.

"Ethel is here! Dad wishes you'll have good fortune and grow up quickly. Don't be my size when you do," he joked, adding he needed to buy a bag for his wife Angie Teo as a push present.

Among the set of photos posted was one of him holding Ethel in his arms next to Angie and their four-year-old son.

Angie also uploaded a close-up photo of the newborn on her Instagram Story: "Fresh out of the oven, hello Ethel."

Other local celebrities like Christopher Lee, Bonnie Loo and Apple Hong took to the comments section of Mayiduo's post to congratulate the couple.

Tommy Wong, who owns the F&B business Nothing But Cheese Burger (NBCB) and has two sons, cheekily said: "Congrats brother, can't wait to become relatives," to which Angie responded with a dizzy emoji.

"Go rest, me and Mayiduo will discuss," joked Tommy afterwards.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DE4gqBzTR5V/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

The couple had announced Angie's pregnancy in August last year.

She revealed then she was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, where women experience extreme and persistent nausea and vomiting during pregnancy, and had used up 150 vomit bags.

Tagging her husband, she hinted: "I think I deserve more bags after this."

It seems she'll be getting her reward soon.

