FTIsland's Lee Hong-ki indulges in chilli crab ahead of Singapore concert: 'Sometimes in my dreams I wandered looking for you'

If you ask any international celebrity for some of the Singapore delicacies they must eat during their visit, chilli crab would most definitely be on the list.

In an Instagram post yesterday (March 20), South Korean rock band FTIsland's lead singer Lee Hong-ki posted a few photos and a reel of himself visiting the Long Beach Seafood restaurant at Robertson Quay to feast on the juicy delicacy.

The 34-year-old wrote: "I missed you a lot even though I couldn't express it. I missed you so much.

"Sometimes in my dreams I wandered looking for you. Those times made me realise that it wasn't long until today."

The band, which also includes bassist Lee Jae-jin and drummer Choi Min-hwan, will be performing for one night here tomorrow (March 22) for their Hey Day Asia Tour. They last performed here in 2017.

[[nid:672740]]

In the reel, Hong-ki is seen indulging himself, grabbing the crab from the pan and biting into it.

His enjoyment is palpable as he nods and looks at the camera with a "shiok" expression, exclaiming: "Wow".

The cameraman also gives a close-up shot of a plate full of empty crab leg shells and an almost empty pan of chilli crabs as he tells Hong-ki: "You are so inconsiderate, you ate so much!"

In response, Hong-ki mixes the crab meat in the sauce and presses them into a small lump before feeding himself.

He then winks and gives the camera a thumbs-up.

"Thank you for staying the way you are. It's been a while since I met you. As expected, it's delicious and crazy," he also wrote in the caption of his post.

ALSO READ: Joey Yung, Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung spotted filming in Singapore

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.