Joey Yung, Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung spotted filming in Singapore

It's rare enough to spot a Hong Kong celebrity having a meal at Lau Pat Sat or eating durians here — now try three at once.

Netizens spotted Cantopop diva Joey Yung and singer-actresses Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung filming the second season of their Douyin variety show Yin Wei Shi Peng You Ya at various locations in Singapore yesterday (March 17).

The first season of the show, which aired in 2021, featured the trio travelling to various cities in China with invited guests and friends, including Nicholas Tse, Anita Yuen, Julian Cheung and Taiwanese actress-singer Michelle Chen, for food and activities.

And yesterday morning, an eagle-eyed netizen spotted Joey, 43, Charlene, 41 and Gillian, 43 near the Infinity Pool at Marina Bay Sands, posting about their encounter on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.

Charlene was dressed in a strappy dress with cardigan and black boots, Gillian was seen in an oversized red and white striped shirt with denim shorts, while Joey wore a yellow sundress.

Later that day, the trio were spotted by Xiaohongshu users Yanghuagai and ChaliLee at durian-specialty cafe 99 Old Trees Durian near Chinatown, where they sat around a wooden table trying the king of fruits.

Joey and Gillian were also seen interacting with a cafe staff member while the latter pried opened a durian for them.

The three of them also went to Lau Pa Sat that evening, sharing a blue umbrella as they ordered skewers at Satay Street, as seen by Xiaohongshu user PodaowanziSophia.

Another netizen with the username Huniandaji also sneaked a video of Joey and Charlene while they were ordering food at the historic food court, seemingly from a chicken rice stall, and posted it on Xiaohongshu today (March 18).

They can be seen tucking into their chicken rice, satay, grilled prawns and noodle soup, which Joey was seen still slurping even after they had completed the shoot, as captured in a video taken by Xiaohongshu user Miao.

Joey and Charlene also posted on Instagram them heading to Singapore together yesterday.

There is no release date for the second season of Yin Wei Shi Peng You Ya yet, but you can catch the first season of the show on their official Douyin profile.

