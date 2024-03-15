'He only took the initiative when he wooed me': Carina Lau finds it incredible she stayed with Tony Leung for so long

Hong Kong stars Carina Lau and Tony Leung's relationship, which spans close to four decades, is one that is envied by many.

Despite that, the 57-year-old actress wondered how they managed to stay together for so long because they have completely different personalities.

"My husband is a very different person," Carina shared in her latest talk show Jia Ren Zi You Yue, which premiered yesterday (March 14) evening.

In previous public appearances, Carina is mostly known for her extroverted personality, while her 61-year-old husband is more introverted. Tony had also previously spoken about his social anxiety and how acting allowed him to vent all his suppressed emotions.

Carina added in her show: "I also don't know how we stayed together for so many years. It's incredible."

Hong Kong former actress Athena Chu, who was a guest in the episode, responded that it's probably fate.

She agreed, saying: "Maybe it's because we grew up together and know each other too well."

Carina and Tony have known each other since they starred in Hong Kong drama The Clones (1984). They got together in 1989 and dated for 19 years before marrying in Bhutan in 2008.

Athena, 52, also asked: "Is he someone who takes the initiative?"

"He only took the initiative when he wooed me," she laughed, joking that he stopped after they got together.

Jokes aside, Carina shared that Tony is someone she grew to respect a lot throughout the years they are together.

She said: "He is very professional. He learnt to play the piano at 60 years old just for one scene in a movie… To play a neurologist, he visited a lot of neurologists in Hong Kong to learn from them."

Tony learnt to play a Grade 6 piano piece in two months for the Hong Kong crime thriller film Where the Wind Blows (2022), practising six to seven hours a day. While it was challenging for him, he grew to love playing the piano after that.

He also shared with Singapore media last December while promoting his movie The Goldfinger that he would be playing a neuroscientist in Hungarian director IIdiko Enyedi's movie Silent Friend.

Carina added that it's a "bonus" for her because Tony is always a different person when he returns home from filming a new role.

Later, as Carina and Athena chatted over a meal, they also talked about questions that they do not like to hear from the public.

For Carina, one of the topics is about children.

She expressed: "Some people would say, 'Both of you have such good genes, why do you not have children? What a pity!'

"I feel they think too much. We are mature people and have already made plans for ourselves."

Athena also shared her thoughts: "The topic about children, as long as two people have a common consensus, that's enough."

Carina agreed, adding: "Exactly, it's not anybody's business."

