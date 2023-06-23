Gal Gadot hints she might continue role of Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot has hinted she may not have finished portraying Wonder Woman.

It was reported in December that Wonder Woman 3 was not moving forward, but Gadot — who was due to reprise her role as the superhero after starring in the first two films — has dropped a huge hint she might not be done playing the character.

She told Entertainment Tonight at Netflix's Tudum fan festival: "Things are being worked on behind the scenes and once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it."

In December, Gadot — who was thought to be in line for US$20 million (S$27 million) from the third film — admitted she was "so grateful" to have starred as such an "iconic character" in two movies.

She tweeted: "A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for you. The fans. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you [sic]"

Just days later, it was reported the third film in the franchise — which was to be directed by Patty Jenkins — was "considered dead in its current incarnation", multiple sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

James Gunn and Peter Safran — who were appointed as co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios last year — and Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy were said to have told Jenkins the project currently doesn't fit in with the latest DC plans.

A week later, Jenkins insisted she did not "walk away" from the Wonder Woman franchise, and told how she was "open to considering anything asked of me" in terms of making the third film.

In part of a statement released on her Twitter account, she wrote at the time: "When there started being backlash about Wonder Woman 3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread.

"This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now. [sic]"

