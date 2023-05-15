'I gave my teammates a lot of pressure': Yuki Hsu sorry for messy dancing on Sisters Who Make Waves

Being ill-prepared in a competition not only implicates your teammates, but also infuriates the audience.

In a recent episode of Sisters Who Make Waves season four, team members Yuki Hsu, Alyssa Chia, Ivy Chen, Rain Lee and Wang Jiayu performed the classic English hit Brother Louie.

However, according to Hong Kong media, netizens observed that Yuki's movements were slower than the rest and she even had to take quick glimpses at their actions in order to catch up.

Netizens comment on Yuki Hsu's poor performance of the song Brother Louie.

PHOTO: Screenshot/YouTube/Sisters Who Make Waves

One user wrote: "She seemed to be out of the situation and her performance was jarring. She is my childhood idol and I hope that she can make full use of this opportunity to shine."

"Her eyes seemed filled with terror," another said.

Taiwanese singer Yuki, 43, is known for her catchy Mandopop hits between 1998 to 2001 and her flamboyant hairdos in her music videos. Some of her well-known songs include Ding Dong, Who's Bad and a remake of the '90s Danish techno track Dub-i-Dub.

On the contrary, netizens were full of praise for Taiwanese actress Alyssa, 48, who isn't a professional singer or dancer.

Netizens comment on Alyssa Chia's strong performance of the song Brother Louie.

PHOTO: Screenshot/YouTube/Sisters Who Make Waves

"She is confident and all her movements were on point," one wrote.

Another user said: "I think she shows great professionalism and her facial expressions look the most comfortable among all of them."

When interviewed on the show, Yuki admitted: "I know I didn't perform well and gave my teammates a lot of pressure, so I feel sorry towards them."

Previously, Alyssa was reported to have implied on stage that Yuki had too many other performance commitments and wasn't able to give her all on Sisters Who Make Waves.

Subsequently, the media interpreted Alyssa to be taking a jab at Yuki when the former shared an Instagram Story of herself lying on a couch, with the caption: "In this moment, I can fall asleep anytime. I am not here to kid around."

Yuki's manager confirmed to Taiwanese media that she had done one other performance in addition to her own concert in April.

Sisters Who Make Waves is a Chinese reality show that pits stars past their prime against each other to see if they have what it takes to form a group and shine on stage again. The first season started in June 2020. Other participants in season four include S.H.E.'s Ella, A-Lin and Ada Choi.

