George Clooney says life was 'empty' before he met his wife

George Clooney says his life was "empty" before he met his wife Amal Clooney.

The Midnight Sky star married the human rights lawyer - with whom he has three-year-old twins Ella and Alexander - in 2014, and has said he didn't realise there was something missing in his life until he met his spouse.

He said: "There are some people, their goal was 'I have to have children.' Mine wasn't. I wasn't looking at life, going 'My life will be unfulfilled without children. I felt like I had a pretty full life.

"Then I met Amal and realised that my life had been pretty empty. And then when you throw these two kids in there, then suddenly you realise how incredibly empty it was."

George admitted fatherhood has also made his life less empty, and explained having children has given him "everything" that Hollywood could not.

Speaking on the Today show, he added: "[I have] a sense of belonging and a sense of home and unconditional love - all the things that you were hoping you could get from a really good career and a dog. You realise that this is a lot more than that."

Meanwhile, the 59-year-old star recently said he's been teaching his young children to play pranks on their unsuspecting mother.

He said: "My whole job really is to teach them terrible things. And I really do enjoy teaching my children to do things that shock their mother.

"And it's fun because, you know, Amal, she'll be talking to a judge on a trial in the Sudan or a trial in Myanmar … she's having very serious conversations and then my son'll come in with a nappy on his head. This is a stroke of genius, you know."

And although Ella and Alexander terrorise poor Amal with their pranks, she knows who the real mastermind is.