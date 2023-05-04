Get ready to be starstruck: The Glory actor Lee Do-hyun dropping by Tampines May 13

SINGAPORE – The leading man of hit Netflix K-drama The Glory will be coming to town in May.

South Korean actor Lee Do-hyun, who plays the loyal plastic surgeon love interest of actress Song Hye-kyo’s wronged protagonist in the dark revenge tale, will be a guest at the Korea Travel Fair on May 13 at Our Tampines Hub.

The fair runs from May 12 to 14. No other details have been announced.

In a video posted by Korea Tourism Organisation (Singapore) to promote his appearance, the 28-year-old greeted audiences in the four official languages of Singapore – English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil.

He says: “I am very happy to be a part of this meaningful event. Since this will be my first time in Singapore, I am so excited at the thought of meeting everyone soon and can’t wait to see everyone.“

Lee, who also stars as a cold-hearted prosecutor in the K-drama The Good Bad Mother that is showing on Netflix, made his debut on the popular series Prison Playbook (2017 to 2018). In it, he played the younger version of Jung Kyung-ho’s prison guard character.

He went on to have supporting roles in highly rated series such as the fantasy drama Hotel Del Luna (2019).

His first leading role was in the comedy 18 Again (2020), where he played a 37-year-old man trapped in his teenage body. The role won him Best New Actor in the television category at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

The Glory gained him wider recognition, as well as a new romance.

Lee and his co-star Lim Ji-yeon, 32, who plays the villainous ringleader of a group of school bullies in the series, recently confirmed that they are dating.

Lim won Best Supporting Actress in the television category for her role in The Glory at this year’s Baeksang Arts Awards, which was held last Friday, and had thanked Lee in her acceptance speech.

