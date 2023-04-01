Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon, enemies in K-drama The Glory, confirm romance in real life

This is not an April Fools' joke — The Glory stars Lee Do-hyun, 28, and Lim Ji-yeon, 33, are dating, their agencies confirmed.

Earlier today (April 1), Korean media outlet Dispatch reported on their relationship, leading their agencies — Yuehua Entertainment and Artist Company respectively — to confirm the report.

According to the responses, the two actors are "getting to know each other with good feelings".

In The Glory, Do-hyun plays Yeo-jeong, a charming surgeon who helps Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) execute her revenge on her high-school bullies. The main perpetrator Yeon-jin is played by Ji-yeon.

Safe to say, these two are definitely not your usual reel-to-real couple.

Do-hyun will be returning to the small screens on April 26 with JTBC's slice-of-life drama The Good Bad Mother.

Ji-yeon was reportedly confirmed to star in National Death Penalty Vote, a webtoon-based SBS drama slated to be released this year.

