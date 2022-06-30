Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel sets Dec 2023 release

The next Ghostbusters movie will hit theatres on Dec 20, 2023.

The sequel is a follow-up to director Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie, which earned a haunting US$60 million (S$83.5 million) at the international box office over its first weekend and revived the franchise for Sony.

With a release date revealed, it’s only a matter of time until fans learn the official title of the project. Jason has been slowly revealing details of the sequel, such as the fact that it will continue the Spengler family story and that it will be linked to a legacy.

“At the end of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Ecto-1 is driving into Manhattan, returning to its home. And before anyone ever heard the title Afterlife, we called it Rust City. Which would not have made sense to anyone until they saw the movie. The code name for the next movie is ‘Firehouse,’” Jason said.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows a mother (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Finn Wolfhard and Mackenna Grace) moving to Oklahoma, where the children discover their grandfather worked with the original Ghostbusters team. While exploring their family’s past, the children become part of a new generation of Ghostbusters that ends up fighting a world-threatening supernatural menace.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.