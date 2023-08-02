Gillian Chung tips Jackie Chan $1,500 in his livestream

Jackie Chan probably doesn't need the money, but he gets the tips for effort anyway.

Recently, the iconic martial arts star appeared in a livestream named Jackie Chan Crazy Summer Party, where he sang and chatted with his viewers. At its peak, the 69-year-old received 10 million views and 200 million likes.

One of the viewers was Hong Kong singer-actress Gillian Chung, 42, who sent him 30 'arrows' in a row as tips. With each 'arrow' costing HK$300, she spent a total of HK$9,000 (S$1,500) worth of tips to support Jackie.

The livestream was hosted by actress Xie Nan, the wife of his good friend and actor Wu Jing. When they took a photo together, Jackie was careful not to touch her shoulders, and that invited praise from netizens.

Viewers drew a comparison with Keanu Reeves' 'floating hands'; the Hollywood star doesn't make any physical contact with women he takes photos with, as a show of respect for boundaries.

