The girl group that we want: Zoe Tay, Chen Xiuhuan, Phyllis Quek, Angela Ang dance for TikTok

This would be one of those times when you never knew you wanted something until you saw it.

Case in point: a Singapore girl group made up of really hot current and former actresses in their 40s and 50s.

Not convinced? Check out this video posted by Phyllis Quek on Sunday (Dec 6) of Zoe Tay, Chen Xiuhuan, Angela Ang and herself dancing for a TikTok video during one of their regular treks in MacRitchie Reservoir.

According to another Instagram post by Zoe, the video was taken by her husband Philip Chionh.

The quartet looked really fit and limber — and totally in line with the global trend of older women breaking stereotypes.

Could this kick off a Singapore version of hit Chinese reality show Sisters Riding the Winds and Breaking the Waves, where contestants above the age of 30 vie to be in a performance group?

Their friends and fans are for it, with former actress Tang Miaoling calling them the newest girl group in town.

ALSO READ: Zoe Tay picks up skateboarding at 52 with Vivian Lai

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com