Girls' Generation to release comeback album next month after 5-year hiatus

Girls' Generation will release their comeback album, Forever 1, next month.

The K-pop group will drop their seventh album and first record since 2017 on Aug 8, which will mark the end of their nearly five-year hiatus, prompted by the departure of Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun from their talent agency, SM Entertainment.

On their official Twitter account, it read: "Girls' Generation The 7th Album," adding the name of their album "Forever 1," along with the date "2022.08.08" (sic).

The reunion - which will see the other five girls Sunny, Taeyeon, Yuri, Yoona and Hyoyeon - was first announced back in May when they revealed they would be coming back together for their 15th anniversary.

Before this news, rumours swirled about the Girls hitmakers having a potential comeback in Spring. Tiffany teased that they were working on something.

Sooyoung added they had "plans" for something currently brewing.

She said: "I need confirmation before saying anything… yes, we do have something planned. That should be enough right? Yes, we have plans!"

In addition, SM Entertainment shared that the Genie girls would be part of the line-up at SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU Express @ Human City Suwon, a concert on August 20 at the Suwon World Cup Stadium.

Taeyeon and Hyoyeon are also on the bill as solo artists and are believed to be taking to the stage as a part of the supergroup GOT The Beat, alongside BoA and members of Red Velvet and Aespa.

Last September, the The Boys hitmakers appeared as an eightsome on the popular South Korean game show You Quiz On The Block in honour of their 14th anniversary, their first official act as a group in four years.

