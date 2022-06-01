What are Girls' Generation Yoona's favourite designer luxury handbags?

Since debuting as part of the highly successful Korean girl group Girls' Generation, Yoona has been enthralling fans all over the world with her ethereal looks and modelesque stature.

Beyond her visuals, Yoona's fashion sense has long been a noteworthy topic with her casual, feminine take that only emphasises her goddess quality. Ahead, we're spotlighting the designer luxury handbags well-loved by the Korean star, from Chloe and Dior to Miu Miu and Prada.

Miu Miu Miu Wander Matelasse Nappa Leather Mini Hobo Bag, $2,950

Made of matelasse nappa leather that adds a three-dimensional quilted effect, the latest Miu Wander interpretation comes in a wide variety of colours as well as a version made with regenerated nylon.

Miu Miu Madras Leather Shoulder Bag with Chain, $3,800

The eye-catching feature that accompanies this structured rectangle box is the large Plexiglass chain handle. Part of the Madras collection, other bags are fitted with the usual leather shoulder strap.

Miu Miu Leather Shoulder Bag, $3,400

A roomy design perfect for work, gym and weekends, this slouchy, deconstructed silhouette is polished without looking overly serious. It is also available in orange, beige and turquoise.

Miu Miu Leather Top-handle Bag, US$2,550 (S$3,504.97)

Inspired by the classic bowling bag, this dapper design also seemingly draws upon the style of a men's briefcase.

Use it as a work bag to keep laptops and documents or as an overnight bag for staycays and weekend trips.

Chloe C Bag, price unavailable

The Chloe C bag, which can be identified from the large C logo on the purse, has unfortunately joined the ranks of discontinued designs.

However, mini bags continue to be the rage and can be found at virtually any label. Just pick your favourite and bring it on a holiday with you like Yoona here. Or you can head to pre-loved sites like Vestiare or The Fifth Collection to try your luck!

Prada Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag, $4,550

Yoona turned up at a Gentle Monster event carrying this Prada tote with her.

The clean, sleek lines of the shoulder flap bag, which is also available in black and white, are representative of the Prada design code.

Miu Miu Madras Leather Handbag, US$2,200 (S$3023.90)

This petite square tote takes the form of having a modern silhouette contrasted with golden hardware and the Miu Miu logo. It is available in black and pink and comes with a detachable leather shoulder strap.

Miu Miu Miu Belle Matelasse Nappa Leather Handbag, $5,400

This quilted matelasse design combines the silhouette of a clutch bag with the convenience of a handbag.

Best part yet? It also comes with a detachable shoulder strap that makes it a shoulder or crossbody bag too.

Miu Miu Miu Sassy Matelasse Nappa Leather Handbag, $3,600

Shoulder bags have been very popular. The Miu Wander bag is Miuccia Prada's take on the bag type and it incorporates the bag's iconic matelasse quilting technique contrasted against a harder chain handle.

Dior Small Dior Bobby Bag, $4,900

Launched as part of the Fall/Winter 2020 collection, the Dior Bobby bag is named after Christian Dior's beloved dog.

The bag has since become a brand staple and is available in various sizes, colours, silhouettes and materials.

