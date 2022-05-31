New kitsch on the block — colourful jewellery pieces that will brighten you up

Remember those whimsical DIY baubles that you would be able to get as a kid?

I'm talking about the friendship bands from 77th Street (RIP), and the personalised beaded necklaces from a kiosk at your neighbourhood shopping mall.

These were the nostalgic jewellery pieces you would make with your BFF, signaling your union to the world or an iconic name-plate necklace that made you feel special.

We're happy to report that those pieces are back in fashion, albeit in a more grown up way. If you're looking for a fun and unexpected piece to add some whimsy to your everyday outfits, scroll through to see some of our best pics.

Diorevolution bracelet, $930, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

Available at the Dior boutique.

Dior Sorbet acrylic ring, $850, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

Available at the Dior boutique.

Double Tour printed silk and gold metal bracelet, $490, Hermes

PHOTO: Hermes

Available at the Hermes boutique.

Plexiglass multicoloured choker, $1,250, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

Available at the Celine boutique.

Oversized ring, Balenciaga

PHOTO: Balenciaga

Available at the Balenciaga boutique.

Embellished earrings, $2,100, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

Available at the Balenciaga boutique.

Baby Vine Tendril enamel, rose gold and topaz ring, $721, Bea Bongiasca at Net-a-porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Gold-tone and enamel alphabet pendants, $732 each, Chloe

PHOTO: Chloe

Available at the Chloe boutique.

