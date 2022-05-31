New kitsch on the block — colourful jewellery pieces that will brighten you up

Remember those whimsical DIY baubles that you would be able to get as a kid?
I'm talking about the friendship bands from 77th Street (RIP), and the personalised beaded necklaces from a kiosk at your neighbourhood shopping mall.
These were the nostalgic jewellery pieces you would make with your BFF, signaling your union to the world or an iconic name-plate necklace that made you feel special.
We're happy to report that those pieces are back in fashion, albeit in a more grown up way. If you're looking for a fun and unexpected piece to add some whimsy to your everyday outfits, scroll through to see some of our best pics.
Diorevolution bracelet, $930, Dior
Available at the Dior boutique.
Dior Sorbet acrylic ring, $850, Dior
Available at the Dior boutique.
Double Tour printed silk and gold metal bracelet, $490, Hermes
Available at the Hermes boutique.
Plexiglass multicoloured choker, $1,250, Celine
Available at the Celine boutique.
Oversized ring, Balenciaga
Available at the Balenciaga boutique.
Embellished earrings, $2,100, Bottega Veneta
Available at the Balenciaga boutique.
Baby Vine Tendril enamel, rose gold and topaz ring, $721, Bea Bongiasca at Net-a-porter
Gold-tone and enamel alphabet pendants, $732 each, Chloe
Available at the Chloe boutique.
This article was first published in Her World Online.