Girls' Generation's Tiffany arrives at Changi Airport via elite private terminal, gifts autographed album to staff

Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young has only just arrived in Singapore and she's already sharing the love with us.

In a Twitter post yesterday (Aug 23), user StarsAboveMe_ uploaded an image of Tiffany leaving Changi Airport via JetQuay, the Commercially-Important Persons (CIP) terminal, and also gifting staff there a Forever 1 album signed by all members of the K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, aka SNSD.

A separate Twitter user exclaimed in the comments: "Aww, envy! I was at the airport just now. Didn't know she exited through the CIP exit."

Tiffany went out thru CIP and gave staff a signed Forever 1 album 🥺 #Tiffany #티파니 pic.twitter.com/pO6qdUdKy9 — 允 (@StarsAboveMe_) August 23, 2022

Many other users expressed their shock that the album wasn't just signed by the 33-year-old singer but by the whole girl group.

The JetQuay CIP terminal is an "elite airport terminal" at Changi that offers multiple VIP services for passengers. It is available to passengers taking private jets as well as travelling on full-service carriers regardless of flight class.

The American star is in Singapore for the launch of Lancome's beauty technology flagship store and will be at the event on Aug 24 as a special guest. It will take place outside Mandarin Gallery and Tiffany is expected to be there from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

However, a video uploaded to YouTube — where she snapped a few pictures of herself with a giant screen running the brand's advertisements — suggests that Tiffany might have already visited the store yesterday evening.

She left South Korea for Singapore yesterday morning and she uploaded an image of Incheon Airport at around 8am on her Instagram Stories.

"See you tomorrow," she added in a separate Story showing details about the Lancome event here.

She also recorded herself autographing multiple tote bags with the beauty brand's logo.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Tiffany Young

Although the store launch will only take place in the evening, many of her fans are already waiting at the venue.

Said one Twitter user who spotted multiple fans hunkering down: "The amount of Young One(s) at the Lancome pop-up already… Have fun y'all!"

"Young Ones" refers to Tiffany's fans.

Tiffany is known for being very friendly to her supporters, occasionally engaging in casual conversation with them.

In a TikTok video uploaded yesterday, Tiffany is seen speaking to a fan with a camera and asking whether he had gotten Lasik.

When the fan explained that he was wearing contacts, Tiffany empathised and said that it was definitely easier for him to take photographs with contacts instead of spectacles.

In another TikTok video uploaded on Aug 19, she was in the back seat of a vehicle driving past fans with the window wound down.

"Did you already eat?" Tiffany stopped the vehicle to ask a fan. "I don't want you to be sick!"

