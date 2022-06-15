Glenn Yong almost couldn't be a father after being fireman-lifted by Ah Girls Go Army co-stars

This article contains minor spoilers.

After the rousing success of the first movie, local director Jack Neo is back with the sequel to Ah Girls Go Army, titled Ah Girls Go Army Again.

On Tuesday (June 14), AsiaOne sat down to chat with Jack and some of the cast members — Apple Chan, Glenn Yong, Xixi Lim, Yang Guang Ke Le, Kelly Kimberly Cheong and Belle Chua — during the movie's media event at EagleWings Cinematics.

Having gone through months of filming together, they were at ease with one another and weren't shy about some of the awkward and embarrassing moments they had during filming.

This included a scene where some of the actresses — Apple, Kelly, Xixi, Samantha Tan and Karyn Wong — had to fireman-lift Glenn's character Sergeant Chow out of the jungle.

While it wasn't easy for the girls to manage a 67kg Glenn on their backs, the actor himself also had some issues concerning his family jewels.

"The girls did a fireman-lift, their shoulders were resting near my stomach and my sensitive area. Because they were also running [at the same time], I almost couldn't celebrate Father's Day," Glenn, 25, half-joked.

"My character had fainted [in that scene] so I couldn't move, but my whole body was tense because it was really painful. It just kept bouncing around."

Apple surmised: "It was tough for you and for us."

The girls who carried Glenn said they could hear him trying his utmost not to yell out in pain.

Karyn unwittingly made it worse for him.

Xixi recounted the incident animatedly: "She carried Sergeant Chow and she was asking the rest of the girls, 'Is it like this?', while bouncing up and down, causing Glenn a lot more pain."

"My face was so white, I didn't even need the make-up!" Glenn exclaimed. "It was crazy."

Ah Girls Go Army Again is the second part of the film franchise, delving deeper into the girls' GBMT journeys, where they develop a stronger bond and mature together. While going through gruelling obstacles during their training, the girls also find themselves in a dangerous situation.

The movie also stars local personality Lee Kin Mun, best known as Mr Brown, Noah Yap and Joshua Tan.

In a separate interview with Lianhe Zaobao, Glenn also revealed that he felt rather "awkward" when he had to jump on top of Ke Le to save her character from getting stabbed, as her legs were wide open at that moment.

However, Glenn wasn't the only one who had awkward encounters with his co-stars; Apple almost got hit in the nether regions by Belle during a fight scene.

"I was supposed to kick Apple in a very specific spot and [I told myself] 'I'm gonna aim there, I'm gonna aim there', but when my leg went up, it was a different story," Belle said.

"I was supposed to aim for her inner thigh; I was really afraid that I would hit her on the wrong spot. I believe I didn't but I think I was quite close to it."

Thankfully, Apple — who has both mixed martial arts and stunt training — took it in her stride.

"I didn't worry because I expected that accidents would happen, so even if she accidentally hit me [in the groin], I'm able to take it. In every fight scene or rehearsal, there will definitely be injuries, so I'm prepared for it already," she explained calmly.

Ah Girls Go Army Again premieres in Singapore cinemas June 16.

Catch Ah Girls Go Army and Ah Girls Go Army Again during the marathon shows with cast appearances:

June 18, 1.30pm at The Cathay Cineplex (Cathay Building)

June 19, 12.40pm at Cathay Cineplex (AMK Hub)

Get your tickets here.

There's also a Meet the Cast event on June 18, 7pm, at the Festive Plaza at Our Tampines Hub.

