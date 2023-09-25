'Couldn't you just go to the damn restroom?' Netizens peeved Christy Chung's daughter Yasmine changed clothes at seat before Beyonce concert

You want to look your best for a Beyonce concert but have no time to change beforehand — what do you do?

Yasmine Ross' solution was to get ready at the concert itself.

The Miss Chinese Vancouver 2021 winner, daughter of Hong Kong actress Christy Chung and her first husband Glenn Ross, shared a video on Instagram of herself changing from her regular clothes to a shiny silver number at her seat.

"I had a really busy day but I needed to get ready for Beyonce," Yasmine, 25, captioned her post from Friday (Sept 22).

In the video, Yasmine can be seen initially wearing a white tank top and jeans. She puts on a silver necklace before slipping out of the sleeves and removing her bra from underneath the top. She puts on a silver tube top aided by her friends who are also dressed in the same colour.

She then puts a silver jacket around her waist and takes off her jeans, replacing them with a silver skirt. For the final touches, Jasmine wears a bikini top over her clothes and applies eyeshadow.

The video reads: "When you get ready AT the concert instead of getting ready FOR the concert."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cxel_DoLTGP/[/embed]

Some netizens were impressed by Yasmine deftly changing her clothes in public, with one commenting that she was showing "life's cheat codes".

"Yep! Sometimes you need to do what you got to do!" wrote another.

A netizen commented about other concertgoers: "I love how the girls were totally chill and not judgy behind you."

Yasmine agreed: "I thought I would get a lot more weird looks, but everyone didn't seem to mind."

However, a majority of Yasmine's audience reacted negatively to the feat, with netizens calling her "lame" and "shameless".

"Nah. They have bathrooms for that. This is just odd and seems attention-seeking," wrote a netizen.

"Couldn't you just go to the damn restroom?" another commented.

One netizen wrote: "I don't understand why people can't just use the restroom to quickly change.

"You would spend half the time changing in there and wouldn't have to worry about anything showing by accident."

