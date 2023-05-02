'The goddess returns': Adia Chan loses 12kg in 6 months, netizens celebrate

She might have been eliminated from Sisters Who Make Waves back in 2020, but Adia Chan's making her own waves with her stunning weight loss.

Adia revealed just how much weight she's managed to shed over the past six months in a Weibo post last Friday (April 28), where she also shared images of her now-slimmer self.

"It'll soon be half a year and I've lost 12kg," the 52-year-old Hong Kong actress began. "If you want to be healthy, you can only rely on yourself."

In the multiple images of Adia, she was pictured wearing a dark blue outfit with short and wavy brown hair.

PHOTO: Weibo/Adia Chan

A shot from the side shows that Adia has lost the double-chin that she picked up over the years, while a frontal view highlights the defined features of her face that could not be seen previously.

"You've returned to the Adia of before, too beautiful," one netizen commented.

Said another: "The goddess has returned!"

Others also praised: "You look so much better after you've slimmed down, please stay focused and don't gain weight."

Some also commended the effort she's put into regaining her figure and the perseverance she's had in the past six months.

A netizen also expressed gratitude towards Adia for inspiring them to work out: "Adia is so beautiful; you gave me a lot of encouragement before when you replied to my comments, but I've never managed to take action.

"This time I see your hard work and your results, so I definitely want to start exercising today. You've given me so much motivation."

In February, Adia shared images of herself after losing 10kg, four months into her weight loss regimen.

She also uploaded pictures of herself mid-workout, toiling away at a cable machine, as well as selfies of herself after working up a sweat, her hair matted to her forehead by perspiration.

PHOTO: Weibo/Adia Chan

She also added in a separate post thanking her physical trainer: "I've made a lot of progress on my belly, so I have to keep working hard."

