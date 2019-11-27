Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show

Godfrey Gao has died after "fainting" on the set of a Chinese reality show early this morning (Nov 27), his agency Jetstar confirmed.

"After nearly three hours of efforts to save him, [Godfrey] has left us, leaving us shocked and devastated. We still cannot accept it," said the statement.

Jetstar added that his manager and the crew were by his side, and that his family are on their way.

Godfrey was 35 years old.

According to someone who claimed to an audience member, the Taiwanese-Canadian actor-model was rushed to the hospital at around 2.17am after attempts to revive him proved futile.

PHOTOS: Screengrab/Weibo

At the same filming were other celebrities such as Hong Kong actor William Chan and boy band Fahrenheit member Calvin Chen.

Godfrey was best known for his role as the charismatic male lead in the TV drama Remembering Lichuan, as well as his dashing good looks as Louis Vuitton's first male Asian face.

The reality show Chase Me sees young athletic celebrities compete with and against each other. It first aired on Nov 8 this year.

ALSO READ: Godfrey Gao reportedly rushed to hospital after collapsing on set of TV show

rainercheung@asiaone.com