Godzilla and the Titans set photos reveal scenes from upcoming Monsterverse Apple TV+ series

Eagle-eyed observers have shared some on-set photos from the upcoming unnamed Apple TV+ live-action series set in Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse and featuring Godzilla and the Titans, which is currently filming in Canada.

The photos show Anna Sawai (who plays Cate), Tamlyn Tomita, and another actor doing different scenes within a backdrop of military vehicles and medical tents. They were filming in an empty lot in Vancouver, but the set is reportedly designed to look like Oakland, California. The set photos sadly don’t show any hints of Godzilla or the Titans.

NEW BLOG

Untitled Apple TV #Godzilla & The Titans #Monsterverse series.

Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directing.

Anna Sawai & others on set.https://t.co/Ntsigh7gPf pic.twitter.com/kmw7McIPWZ — Canadagraphs 🇺🇦 (@canadagraphs) July 13, 2022

Filming happening today for Apple TV+'s Monsterverse series (w/t Godzilla & the Titans). This was a practice run through (ie masks on) - the lady in the last photo (circled) was the person the boom mike was following. @yvrshoots pic.twitter.com/00l7Dqgpfb — Janice Rafael (@JaniceRafael) July 11, 2022

Our neighbourhood’s looking like an episode of M*A*S*H. As usual we’ll represent the USA - this time Oakland. It is for a yet unnamed TV series by @AppleTVPlus the shoot is tomorrow - and will be a series in the Godzilla universe. Hoping Godzilla will be CGIed in ;-) @yvrshoots pic.twitter.com/yV3d2QgcNG — Janice Rafael (@JaniceRafael) July 10, 2022

The series is directed by Matthew Shakman (WandaVision), who also doubles up as executive producer alongside co-creators Chris Black and Matt Falcon. Besides Anna Sawai and Tamlyn Tomita, it also stars Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

ALSO READ: Apple TV+ reveals cast for Godzilla and Titans live-action series

This Godzilla series picks up after the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans in 2014’s Godzilla, and involves “one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organisation known as Monarch.”

It will expand on Legendary’s Monsterverse which began with 2014’s Godzilla, followed by Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019). The success of 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong as one of the first big box-office hits during the pandemic period, earning a worldwide box-office gross of US$468 million, has led to more projects in the Monsterverse.

Other than this Apple TV+ series, a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is currently slated for a theatrical release on March 15, 2024, while a Kong: Skull Island anime is currently in the works at Netflix.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.