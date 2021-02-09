Godzilla b****-slaps Kong in latest Japanese trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong

So far we’ve seen only Kong punching Godzilla in the various trailers. This time round, Godzilla takes his turn at punching back (or more of a slap) at Kong.

The good news is, we won’t have to wait much longer before we can see the two titans battle each other. Godzilla vs. Kong will be hitting cinemas and HBO Max two months early, on 26 March (that’s next month already!).

To make things more interesting, it seems there will even be Mechagodzilla in the film, and Kong will also wield a Battle Axe that can repel Godzilla’s Atomic Breath.

Here’s the original trailer released 2 weeks back for comparison. Most of the footage are the same except for the snippet of Godzilla hitting back at Kong, and knocking him over.

