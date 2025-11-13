Golden Singa Awards: Sean Lau, Sandra Ng, Francis Ng and other regional celebs nominated across 17 categories

Hong Kong stars Sean Lau, Sandra Ng, and Francis Ng are among 25 regional celebrities nominated for NoonTalk Media's upcoming Golden Singa Awards, which will be held on December 1.

Held in conjunction with the Infocomm Media Development Authority's Singapore Media Festival, these awards will be presented to winners across Chinese-language films from Singapore, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan in 17 categories, recognising and celebrating Chinese-language cinema.

The Best Feature Film nominees include Hong Kong films Papa (2024), Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In (2024) and The Last Dance (2024) and China films Successor (2024) and Detective Chinatown 1900 (2025).

Directors Philip Yung and Cheuk Man Au (Papa), Soi Cheang (Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In), Anselm Chan (The Last Dance), Chen Sicheng and Dai Mo (Detective Chinatown 1900) and Zheng Dasheng (Red Radio Over Shanghai, 2024) are up for the Best Director award.

In the Best Male Actor category, Sean, who starred in Papa, will compete with local actor Mark Lee from Wonderland (2023), Hong Kong actor Michael Hui from The Last Dance, Taiwanese actor Joseph Chang from Organ Child (2025) and Chinese actor and director Shen Teng from Successor.

For Best Female Actor, Sandra, who leads in Love Lies (2024), will be up against Chinese actress Song Jia for Her Story (2024), Taiwanese actress Ning Chang for A Place Called Silence (2024), Hong Kong actress Michelle Wai for The Last Dance and Chinese actress Ma Li for The Dumpling Queen (2025).

Francis, who acted in A Place Called Silence, will be competing for Best Male Supporting Actor with Hong Kong actors Dylan So from Papa, Philip Ng from Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In and Chu Pak Hong from The Last Dance, and Chinese actor Yue Yunpeng from Detective Chinatown 1900.

Nominees for Best Female Supporting Actress are Hong Kong actresses Jo Koo, who acted in Papa, Rachel Leung and Taiwanese actress Elaine Jin, both who performed in The Last Dance and Chinese actresses Zhong Chuxi from Her Story (2024) and Wang Shengdi from A Place Called Silence.

Local actor Zong Zijie, who starred in The Chosen One (2024), is nominated for Best Rising Star with Dylan from Papa, Chinese child actress Li Luoyu from MuMu (2025), actress Zhu Jiejing for Red Radio Over Shanghai and actor Shi Pengyuan from Successor.

Awards will also be presented to winners for Best Director of Photography, Best Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound Effects, Best Editing, Best Art Directions, Best Costume Design and Best Action Design.

Over 50 films submitted

Over 50 film submissions from across the region were received during the call for entries which began in June, with more than 20 films advancing to the nomination stage across the award categories after evaluation from an international jury of nine renowned industry professionals across Asia and beyond.

The jury, which will be in Singapore for the awards ceremony, is led by action star-director Donnie Yen, Hong Kong actress Anita Yuen, Hong Kong director-producer Joe Cheung, Chinese director-producer Li Shaohong, Hong Kong film art director Bill Lui, Hollywood-based Chinese film producer Teddy Zee, Chinese actress Hao Lei, Taiwanese director-producer Wei Te-sheng and Taiwanese music artiste and director Vincent Fang.

NoonTalk Media CEO and awards committee chairman Desmond Koh said: "The nominated works this year reflect a diversity of perspectives and creative approaches to filmmaking. What stands out is not the scale of the productions, but the clarity of intention that shapes each work.

"They demonstrate considered judgement — in what is articulated directly, what is implied and what is entrusted to the audience to interpret."

President of V Picture and vice chairman of the awards Vincent Zhou shared: "In evaluating the nomination, the jury considered each film's cultural reach and audience impact, the coherence of its artistic vision and the thoughtfulness of its technical execution.

"Recognition here is not merely celebratory; it acknowledges works shaped by clarity of intention, coherence of vision an sustained commitment."

