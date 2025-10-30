Hong Kong stars Donnie Yen and Anita Yuen to attend NoonTalk’s Golden Singa Awards in Singapore on Dec 1

Hong Kong stars Donnie Yen and Anita Yuen will be in Singapore on Dec 1 to attend the first Golden Singa Awards, organised by local entertainment company NoonTalk Media.

The panel of final juries for the international film awards ceremony, which comprises nine renowned industry professionals across Asia and beyond, was announced today (Oct 30).

Led by action star-director Donnie Yen, the team includes actress Anita Yuen, Hong Kong director-producer Joe Cheung, who is also honorary lifetime President of the Hong Kong Film Directors' Guild; Chinese director-producer and former president of the China Film Directors' Guild Li Shaohong, Hong Kong film art director Bill Lui, Hollywood-based Chinese film producer Teddy Zee, Chinese actress Hao Lei, Taiwanese director-producer Wei Te-sheng and Taiwanese music artiste and director Vincent Fang.

NoonTalk Media CEO and awards committee chairman Dasmond Koh said: "We are honoured to have such esteemed juries lending their time and insight to the inaugural Golden Singa Awards. Their collective depth of experience brings credibility and discernment to the judging process and sets a clear benchmark for the standards we aspire to uphold."

Golden Singa Awards aims to bring together filmmakers to recognise and celebrate Chinese-language cinema. It also seeks to foster regional collaboration, promote talent and strengthen Singapore's role as an emerging hub for film appreciation and exchange.

The event will be presented at Capitol Theatre in conjunction with the Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) 12th Singapore Media Festival.

During the call for entries which began in June, the organising committee received more than 50 films submissions from across the region. More than 20 films have progressed to the nomination stage after an initial selection by the committee, which will be contending across 17 award categories.

The final list of nominees will be announced in mid-November 2025, ahead of the awards ceremony.

"We are equally encouraged by the strong response to this first edition. More than 50 films were received, and the overall quality reflects the determination among filmmakers to elevate standards and advance the artistry of Chinese-language films," Desmond shared.

President of V Pictures and vice chairman of the awards committee Vincent Zhou said: "The strong support we have received from across the region reflects a shared belief in the significance of the Golden Singa Awards as a unifying platform — one that promotes professional excellence and fosters creative collaboration.

"It celebrates our shared passion for storytelling and reaffirms the power of film to connect cultures, inspire creativity and spark new possibilities across borders."

