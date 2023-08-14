'This is gonna be war': Late Coco Lee's rants about husband and sister revealed in audio leaks

While fans of Coco Lee are still recovering and moving on from the late singer's death, more details were recently leaked, leaving speculations on her relationships with her estranged husband, Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz, and her sister Nancy.

In two separate audio files that were leaked on social media recently, Coco, who died at the age of 48 on July 5, allegedly ranted about Rockowitz and also Nancy.

In the first audio clip, the woman, allegedly Coco, can be heard speaking angrily and seemingly in tears in a combination of Cantonese and English about Nancy.

She said: "Nancy complains day and night about her residence at Barker Road that I am paying for now. It costs six figures [every month]. Do you think it is cheap?

"This is one of the luxury residential areas in Hong Kong, one of the high-end, high-class residential areas. People like Pure Group's CEO Colin [Grant] live here. It's so expensive. Not everyone can afford it.

"Damn, Nancy had to complain day and night about this place, how terrible it is, how she can't sleep here, there are problems here and there, how terrible it is. They have never given a single cent before, every day."

In response to various rumours and speculations that emerged online since Coco's death, Nancy released a press statement via her Weibo profile on Aug 10 and subsequently on her other social media profiles, including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube on Aug 11.

The statement reads: "Miss Lee urges all media outlets and online or electronic platforms to exercise reasonable scrutiny before publishing any comments or statements on Coco Lee and her family".

Nancy also requested for the media outlets and platforms to not spread false and defamatory statements on Coco and her family and reserved her rights to take legal actions against those who engaged in such defamatory behaviour.

In another audio clip that was reportedly released by an insider yesterday (Aug 13), a woman said to be Coco is heard ranting about someone, believed to be Rockowitz, and how the latter said she is "high maintenance".

She said: "He [Rockowitz] told the assistant Rosanna and she told me that he was upset, very upset. For example, I wanted to change the karaoke system because it is not good enough. He said no. This cannot, that also cannot, he said that I am high maintenance. Amazing…

"He forgot who he married and how much I helped him. This is gonna be war."

Hong Kong publication ST Headlines reported yesterday that a friend of Rockowitz told the publication that the audio clip was taken out of context.

The friend allegedly said: "It's just a normal conversation between married couples… Coco has many sets of karaoke systems placed at different homes, and they are all the latest models… When Coco was staying at the Four Seasons, Bruce had set up a karaoke system for her there too. She didn't like it, so he had it changed to another set. She didn't like that set either and wanted another one.

"However, each karaoke set is very expensive, so Bruce's assistant needs approval before proceeding, because it has been changed twice before. In the end, it was done according to her request. The karaoke company knew the whole matter and we also have documents to prove it. Therefore, what is reflected in the audio is not the whole truth."

