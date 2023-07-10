'Good to be home': Ivy Lee reunites with Singapore showbiz friends over Fann Wong's tarts

If you're late to the news, former Mediacorp actress Ivy Lee is back in Singapore.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram on Friday (July 7) to share pictures of a reunion she had with her showbiz friends in Singapore over mahjong and tarts from Fann Wong's bakery Fanntasy Bakes.

"Always good to be home. Lovely catch-up with friends and thank you for the beautiful tarts @fanntasybakes," wrote Ivy in the caption.

Hong Huifang, husband Zhang Geping and daughter Tay Ying were among the local celebrities pictured in the reunion.

Others include Christopher Lee, Nick Teo, Chen Hanwei, Tang Miaoling, Herman Keh, and of course, the baker herself, Fann Wong.

While we aren't sure if Ivy and her family are back on our little red dot for good, it seems that her fans are hopeful.

"Glad my idol is back," said one netizen.

"Hope you will stay in your motherland with your family," commented another.

Huifang posted a picture with Ivy and her twin sons Nik and Dash just the day before, confirming that the 18-year-old boys are back to complete their national service.

Ivy tied the knot with Hong Kong director Raymond Choy in 1997 and have four children together. Besides the twins, they also have daughters Mikki, 26, and Leah, 14.

She retired as a full-time Mediacorp artiste in 2007 before moving to Hong Kong in 2009. She then relocated to England in 2017.

ALSO READ: Ivy Lee’s twin sons return to Singapore to do national service

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.