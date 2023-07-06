Ivy Lee’s twin sons return to Singapore to do national service

Just when you are still looking at how former actress Ivy Lee's twin sons Dash and Nik are all grown up and have turned 18 this year, you may think, will they come back to Singapore to do their national service?

The answer is yes, and they are already here.

In an Instagram post this morning (July 6), veteran actress Hong Huifang posted about a reunion that she had with Ivy and her family.

She wrote in the post: "I have seen the both of you since you were born and watched the both of you grow up. Although you lived far away, we would usually keep in touch through the phone or get together for a short time.

"Now that you are back to do your national service, we can finally get along better."

She also added the hashtag "my two dearest godsons".

Huifang also took photos with Nik and Dash separately and with Ivy's younger daughter Leah, 14.

The post has garnered the likes of many netizens, including local stars such as Zhu Houren, Priscelia Chan, Shaun Chen, Dennis Chew and Rebecca Lim.

In an Instagram post last week, Ivy shared a side-by-side photo of the boys at their school in England in 2017 and in present day, where they are set to graduate. Both boys towered over their mum.

Congratulations and well-wishes came pouring in from netizens, who commented on how tall the boys have grown and how handsome they are.

Ivy married Hong Kong director Raymond Choy in 1997 and they have four children together. Besides Dash, Nik and Leah, they also have daughter Mikki, 26.

She retired as a full-time Mediacorp artiste in 2007 before moving to Hong Kong in 2009 and thereafter to England in 2017.

