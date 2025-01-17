'Good to try something new': Pierre Png joins radio station Gold 905

The new year marks a new beginning for many, including local actor Pierre Png.

The 51-year-old will start his first radio stint on Jan 20, hosting alongside DJs Mike Kasem and Vernetta Lopez on Gold 905's morning show every Monday and Tuesday.

The show runs from 6am to 10am and Pierre will join Vernetta and Mike from 8am onwards.

Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, he said he's not one to "sit still and wait for things to land on [his] lap".

"This opportunity came knocking on my door and my managers thought it'll be good to try something new… Plus, I have fond memories growing up listening to the different radio stations."

What music would he play on air if given the choice?

"I would play soundtracks featured in movies with famous lines from the actors mixed into the song. Like Secret Garden by Bruce Springsteen in Jerry Maguire!" he said.

He also emphasised that it's not the end of his acting career as it is his "first love".

"Right now, I'm working on a production… I'm always looking for opportunities to better myself."

Married to former actress Andrea DeCruz, Pierre has been acting for over 25 years and is best known for his roles in the iconic sitcom Phua Chu Kang (1997 to 2007) and hit 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians.

His accolades include Best Actor at Star Awards 2014 and the Asian Television Award 2015.

