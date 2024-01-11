'Talk is cheap': Pierre Png on his changed life perspectives at 50

'Setting your goals for the new year? So is local actor Pierre Png, who took to Instagram on Jan 1 to share his resolution for the months ahead.

"In this new year… be kind to your mind," he wrote.

In a recent interview with AsiaOne, Pierre, who turned 50 in October, shared more about his changed life perspectives.

"Talk is cheap… Now I'm truly able to say, 'Don't sweat on the small stuff'. I used to care so much about what the public thinks of me - I still do, but people are entitled to their own opinion so I am better off being at peace with that," he told us.

"Now, I concentrate on what I have acquired over the years and appreciate them before they disappear."

We also asked him about his wife, former actress Andrea DeCruz, who posted about her transplant anniversary in May last year.

He replied: "She's been having more good than bad days. During those bad days, we count our blessings and concentrate on our strengths!"

In 2002, Pierre donated part of his liver to her after she suffered liver failure from taking Slim 10 weight-loss pills and needed a transplant.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2017 and eventually recovered but was found to have a brain aneurysm in 2019.

Despite their trials and tribulations, the couple has been married for 20 years, and Pierre shared with us tips that have served him well: "Acceptance and forgiveness. Accept each other's flaws and hope your better half forgives you for yours."

Time will heal all wounds

In the ongoing local Mandarin drama I Do, Do I? which is centred around transnational marriages and its difficulties, Pierre takes on the rule of Hugo Hu, a man in search of answers to find closure.

When asked how the series resonates with him personally, Pierre concluded with a thoughtful remark: "I believe all of us, at some point in our lives, have questions about the whys and what-ifs... time will heal all wounds and reveal the greater plan of god."

All episodes of I Do, Do I? are available on meWATCH. The drama also stars Felicia Chin, Jason Godfrey, Zong Zijie, Panitsara Yang, Ferlyn Wong, Tyler Ten and Cynthia Koh.

