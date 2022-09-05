Liver failure, cervical cancer and a brain aneurysm: How Andrea De Cruz remains optimistic despite it all

This actress has powered through not just one, but two life-threatening illnesses and is still optimistic facing her third.

In a recent article with 8Days, Andrea De Cruz revealed how she has been keeping herself positive despite the tribulations — liver failure, cancer and a brain aneurysm — she's faced in her life thus far.

"I have a husband who is very calm," Andrea, 48, said. "If the roof of my home is blown away in a storm, I hope he'll be with me by my side in that situation."

Her husband, local actor Pierre Png, also 48, has been married to her for almost 20 years.

This marriage came a year after Andrea suffered liver failure and was on death's door from consuming Slim 10 weight loss pills when Pierre stepped up to donate half his liver to her.

However, the happy couple's problems didn't stop there.

Andrea divulged in the interview that she had early-stage cervical cancer in 2017. She beat the cancer, only to have another health issue in 2019.

She explained that she was unable to move the left side of her face. It was later discovered that she has a three-milimetre cerebral aneurysm in her brain.

To make matters worse, the doctor informed her that the aneurysm could not be surgically removed unless it grew to a certain size.

In the meantime, she has to keep a close watch on her health, reduce stress and prevent her blood pressure from rising.

Andrea also knows that this aneurysm could burst from air pressure changes in planes and said: "I've not gotten on a plane since discovering [this brain aneurysm], but I certainly hope to fly again soon."

Helping her along the way is Pierre, who Andrea terms the "backbone of her life", and her friends and family.

"All the problems and fears I've had, he's quelled. He's reminded me that life is simply like that — there will be setbacks but there will always be a better tomorrow."

Andrea's return to acting

Although she's taken a backseat in showbiz, Andrea's still interested in taking up roles in acting, she said in the interview.

"After my liver transplant, I quit the entertainment industry. I've received some invitations and some directors have also approached me, but I feel the timing isn't right.

"Pierre also reminded me, 'Take your time, do you have the time to act? Are you physically capable of doing so?'"

However, she also said that if she does return, it would have to be for a character she's always wanted to play.

Said Andrea: "I like medical dramas, so if it's something like a neurosurgeon, I'd be interested. These types of roles can teach me a lot, unlike most everyday characters."

