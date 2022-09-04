Mimi Choo loses 2 sisters within 3 months, says she has learnt to take life in stride

Life has been a mixed bag of emotions for veteran Hong Kong actress-singer Mimi Choo in recent months.

Mimi, 67, had just come off her sold-out concert in Genting last month, Zaobao.sg reported, leaving the veteran artiste ecstatic by the response.

But on the flipside, the Singapore-based actress has been grieving the loss of her two elder sisters within a span of three months.

In an interview with Zaobao.sg on Saturday (Sept 3), Mimi shared that going through the process has made the Malaysia-born artiste take matters pertaining to life and death in her stride.

Mimi places sixth in a family of nine, five of whom are deceased.

In June, she had shared with Shin Min Daily News that her older sister, the fifth-eldest sibling, had just succumbed to cancer.

And in a recent interview with Zaobao.sg published on Saturday (Sept 3), Mimi shared that she had just completed the funeral rites for another one of her sisters who'd just passed away.

The third-eldest sibling suffered from dementia and had been living in a nursing home in Johor Bahru, shared Mimi.

Mimi added that while her cancer-stricken sister was married and had family members who could take care of her, her third-eldest sibling was single. So Mimi and her son took on the responsibility of being her caregivers.

She shared that when her sister's health took a turn for the worse recently, they would make several trips a week to visit her.

Mimi intimated that it was an exhausting time as she would often stay up late to boil soups for her sister and would only be able to catch snatches of sleep in a day.

Getting caught in Causeway jams when travelling from her home in Upper Thomson to JB was also energy-sapping.

Mimi shared that her sister, who was deaf in both ears and unable to recognise anyone, eventually died of natural causes, which she considers "a blessing".

Her experience has also made Mimi realise how tiring it can be for caregivers who have to ensure both the physical and emotional health of their sick relatives, Zaobao reported.

Mimi indicated that now that the dust has settled, she would be taking some time off to rest before accepting any other job offers.

As for the unexpected turnout for her concert, Mimi expressed surprise at the enthusiastic response this time around, after having performed in Genting numerous times.

"It must be due to the pandemic, everyone has been cooped indoors for too long," said Mimi laughing. She shared that extra seats were added to the venue and that even her assistants had nowhere to stand.

"Seeing the audience seated right up to the door just to watch me perform, gives me the greatest satisfaction."

Mimi's concert venue at Resorts World Genting was packed to the brim. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

