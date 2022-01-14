Welcome to my 'kennel': Mimi Choo gives tour of homely Upper Thomson terrace house

When Malaysia-born actress-singer Mimi Choo was looking at houses in Singapore 10 years ago, she felt that she acted rashly and could have gotten a better deal.

Giving Lianhe Zaobao a walking tour of her home — a two-and-a-half storey terrace house in Upper Thomson said to take up 372 sqm— the 67-year-old said: "I should have tried to bargain more but I was not good at that.

"The previous owner of this house was a fan and said they listened to my songs. That threw me off-guard and I stopped bargaining with them."

She currently lives there with her two sons and daughter-in-law. Her husband is in Hong Kong.

Even though the value of the property has reportedly doubled since she purchased it for $2.4 million, why did Mimi describe her place as a 'kennel'?

She said: "Most of the furniture I have are simple and cheap. But the papers from Hong Kong and other places wrote that my house is a 'mansion', even though I've never said it is one.

"Some netizens later saw the photos of my house and left messages saying, 'What mansion? It's just a typical row of houses only. There are a lot in Malaysia.' So I say, welcome to my 'kennel'."

Some of the highlights of Mimi's home include a glass cabinet full of various gold ornaments and also Chinese calligraphy pieces on the wall.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Lianhe Zaobao

Mimi also showed the dining area that has three large statues of Fu Lu Shou, the gods of good fortune, prosperity, and longevity.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Lianhe Zaobao

In addition, there is a guest bedroom that has been converted into a storage area for her sons' collection of steering wheels.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Lianhe Zaobao

Instead of 'luxurious', Mimi preferred to describe her home as 'homely' and 'comfortable'.

Despite purchasing the house at a "hefty" price tag, Mimi said: "Thankfully, my family and I are all very happy living here.

"Is it a mansion? No. Is it very big? Also no. The most important thing is that we are all living comfortably, that's it. My expectations are not high at all."

