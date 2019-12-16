Goodbye Godfrey! 300 loved ones bid farewell to actor in memorial before cremation

PHOTO: Instagram/godfreygao
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne

Around 300 family and friends bid farewell to Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao in a private as well as a public memorial yesterday (Dec 15), before he was cremated in Taipei.

A large arch bearing the words "Flying Free With God, Godfrey Farewell Ceremony" was placed at the entrance of the memorial hall. Reports said the hall was decorated simply and elegantly, with basketballs placed around the hall as a symbol of Godfrey's passion for the game. Videos of Godfrey's life was shown during the service.

The service, which began at 8am, was attended by celebrity friends such as Blackie Chen, Christine Fan, James Mao, and Vivian Dawson.

At around 10.44am, his casket was gently loaded onto the back of a grey hearse. His two elder brothers followed close behind, whispering their final prayers to him.

Both of them, together with Godfrey's girlfriend Bella Su, accompanied his casket to the crematorium. The cremation lasted around 77 minutes, and they returned to collect his ashes just before 2pm, before placing them in Chin Pao San cemetery.

Yesterday, Godfrey's good friend, former professional basketball player James, uploaded to his Instagram account a video of Godfrey as a tribute.

View this post on Instagram

As his loyal and caring fans, we loved Godfrey for his charming looks and humble attitude, a glowing superstar in every movie, drama, event, or photoshoot that he appeared in. To his parents, Godfrey was a loving son who took his family on trips and included them in his work and lifestyle. As his friends, we were also naturally drawn to love him, but for his genuine character, his kindness, his generosity, but mostly his personality, which we saw so many angles of during his 35 years on this earth. He could be goofy yet so dreamy at the same time, I’m not sure how. Any gathering we had that he showed up to, ultimately upgraded our coolness factor to another level. This video shows just a portion of the friendships built because of him, from Vancouver to Taipei to Shanghai. Thank you to everyone that helped cherish this moment as a tribute to our beloved homie. We will continue to carry on his legacy, and remember the good times this angel blessed us with. It’s not goodbye when you know you will see each other again one day. #godfreygao #restinHeaven #高飛 #天堂見

A post shared by 毛加恩 James Mao (@maomao31) on

"We will continue to carry on his legacy, and remember the good times this angel blessed us with. It's not goodbye when you know you will see each other again one day," James wrote.

