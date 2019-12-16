Goodbye Godfrey! 300 loved ones bid farewell to actor in memorial before cremation

Around 300 family and friends bid farewell to Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao in a private as well as a public memorial yesterday (Dec 15), before he was cremated in Taipei.

A large arch bearing the words "Flying Free With God, Godfrey Farewell Ceremony" was placed at the entrance of the memorial hall. Reports said the hall was decorated simply and elegantly, with basketballs placed around the hall as a symbol of Godfrey's passion for the game. Videos of Godfrey's life was shown during the service.

The service, which began at 8am, was attended by celebrity friends such as Blackie Chen, Christine Fan, James Mao, and Vivian Dawson.

At around 10.44am, his casket was gently loaded onto the back of a grey hearse. His two elder brothers followed close behind, whispering their final prayers to him.

Both of them, together with Godfrey's girlfriend Bella Su, accompanied his casket to the crematorium. The cremation lasted around 77 minutes, and they returned to collect his ashes just before 2pm, before placing them in Chin Pao San cemetery.

Yesterday, Godfrey's good friend, former professional basketball player James, uploaded to his Instagram account a video of Godfrey as a tribute.

"We will continue to carry on his legacy, and remember the good times this angel blessed us with. It's not goodbye when you know you will see each other again one day," James wrote.

