Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour

Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

It's been a trying week as many grappled with the news of Godfrey Gao's shocking death.

The 35-year-old Canadian actor-model collapsed while filming the Chinese variety show Chase Me, and died from sudden cardiac arrest on Nov 27. His body finally arrived back in Taiwan on Dec 2.

Taiwanese media company udnstars published a video yesterday (Dec 2) that documented the final leg of Godfrey's journey, from the time his body touched down in Taiwan to the funeral parlour.

The video starts with a previously recorded clip of Godfrey making his way back to his hotel room, and he said: "It's time for me to go back to bed. I've got a flight to catch tomorrow. All right, peace."

It then cuts to the arrival of the casket in Taiwan where it was meticulously transported through the airport to the funeral parlour where a large crowd gathered.

Shots of a priest and Godfrey's elder brother arriving were included in the video, and the latter was carrying his memorial tablet. When Godfrey's parents alighted from their ride, his father could be heard thanking those who were present and offering words of comfort.

#噓短片 #高以翔 如今回到屬於你的天堂 溫煦如你，放心飛翔！R.I.P ❤ 🕯延伸閱讀🕯 【高以翔錄影猝逝！相關新聞】 http://bit.ly/2DlRkhC

Posted by 噓！星聞 on Monday, 2 December 2019

Also present was Godfrey's girlfriend, Bella Su. The 23-year-old reportedly dated the late artiste for three years but they had been low-key about their relationship. It was rumoured that the pair were engaged but Godfrey's manager has rubbished those claims.

Surrounding his altar were funeral bouquets that were sent from — among others — Taiwanese actor-host Sam Tseng, Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling, and his management agency Jetstar Entertainment.

His funeral will take place on Dec 15 at 8pm. 

DEE HSU: GODFREY WILL BE THE MOST HANDSOME ANGEL

Godfrey's death shocked many in showbiz but one who was hit especially hard was Taiwanese talkshow host, Dee Hsu.

The 41-year-old shared her thoughts on the tragedy at a media event in Taiwan.

When he made his showbiz debut, Godfrey was a guest on Kangsi Coming (a variety show that Dee co-hosted with Kevin Tsai) and subsequently appeared at least six times on the show. Dee revealed that when she first saw Godfrey, she was in awe of his striking good looks.

Describing herself as someone who liked to 'take advantage' of the guests at that time, she recalled to Taiwanese media: "Every time I pounced on him, he would be embarrassed and catch me. He was a very warm person and a gentleman. I admire how polite he was.

"Whenever the show ended, I would ask him if I had crossed a line. Instead, he would thank me for taking care of him."

According to media reports, she said she couldn't believe the news when it first broke and thought it was fake news.

Dee said: "At that time, I was having menstrual pain and I asked my husband to fetch my medication. He asked me if I was crying because of the pain. I said, 'It's not because of the pain. I'm crying because I miss Godfrey.' I cried a few times and when I saw clips of him on Kangsi Coming, my heart hurt.

"My condolences to his family and those who loved him. He will be the most handsome angel."

bryanlim@asiaone.com

